Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST
ORIENTAL RED, a takeaway at 10 Church Street, Ringmackilroy, Warrenpoint, Down was given the score after assessment on March 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 154 takeaways with ratings, 108 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.