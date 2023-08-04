Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Happy days, a takeaway at 35 Dromore Street, Ballynahinch, Ballynahinch, Down was given the score after assessment on June 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 147 takeaways with ratings, 102 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.