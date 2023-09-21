Register
Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:25 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Pizza Paddle, a takeaway at Greenbank Service Station Warrenpoint Road, Newry was given the score after assessment on August 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 150 takeaways with ratings, 105 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.