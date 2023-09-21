Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Pizza Paddle, a takeaway at Greenbank Service Station Warrenpoint Road, Newry was given the score after assessment on August 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 150 takeaways with ratings, 105 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.