Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Taste, a takeaway at 21 The Square, Ringmackilroy, Warrenpoint, Down was given the score after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 156 takeaways with ratings, 109 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.