Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Oscars, a takeaway at 45b Church Street, Downpatrick was given the score after assessment on October 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 156 takeaways with ratings, 107 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.