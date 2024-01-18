Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
KINGS CHINESE TAKEAWAY, a takeaway at 9 Canal Street, Lisdrumgullion, Newry, Down was given the score after assessment on December 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 157 takeaways with ratings, 107 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.