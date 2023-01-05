Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
5 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
THE KEBAB HOUSE, a takeaway at 13 Sugar Island, Lisdrumgullion, Newry, Down was given the score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 152 takeaways with ratings, 106 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.