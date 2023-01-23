Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
5 hours ago
SHANG GARDEN, a takeaway at 37 Main Street, Carcullion, Hilltown, Down was given the score after assessment on December 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 149 takeaways with ratings, 104 (70%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.