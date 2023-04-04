Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 08:45 BST
Yoyo Kebabs, a takeaway at 2 The Mall, Carneyhough, Newry, Down was given the score after assessment on February 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 154 takeaways with ratings, 109 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.