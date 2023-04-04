Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
4 minutes ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
14 minutes ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
20 minutes ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
1 hour ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight
1 hour ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where

Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 08:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Yoyo Kebabs, a takeaway at 2 The Mall, Carneyhough, Newry, Down was given the score after assessment on February 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 154 takeaways with ratings, 109 (71%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.