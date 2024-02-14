Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
MARIO'S, a takeaway at 3 North Street, Crossmaglen, Crossmaglen, Armagh was given the score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 155 takeaways with ratings, 105 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.