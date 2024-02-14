Register
Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Feb 2024, 09:49 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.
MARIO'S, a takeaway at 3 North Street, Crossmaglen, Crossmaglen, Armagh was given the score after assessment on January 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 155 takeaways with ratings, 105 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.