Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Newry, Mourne and Down takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Spice of India, a takeaway at 6 Corn Market, Newry was given the score after assessment on January 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Newry, Mourne and Down's 156 takeaways with ratings, 105 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.