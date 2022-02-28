Road closures: one for Newry, Mourne and Down drivers this week

Drivers in and around Newry, Mourne and Down will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• A5, from 9pm March 7 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Whittington Roundabout , lane closures on roundabout and approaches for electrical sign repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.