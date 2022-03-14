Road closures: one for Newry, Mourne and Down drivers this week

Drivers in and around Newry, Mourne and Down will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A5, from 9pm March 21 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, wolfshead island, lane closure on island with approaches for electrical signage repairs.