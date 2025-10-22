Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP hosts event to promote domestic and sexual abuse community toolkit

Community representatives, service providers and residents came together at the Dunadry Hotel for a powerful event, aimed at tackling the pressing issue of domestic and sexual abuse in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough.

The event, held on October 21, had 80 people in attendance.

Hosted in partnership between the Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), the event built on the momentum of last year’s Domestic and Sexual Abuse REaL (Reference, Engagement and Listening) event and marked a significant milestone in the implementation of the Domestic and Sexual Abuse Community Toolkit.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, commended the community-led approach that shaped the toolkit and emphasised the importance of continued partnership.

Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP Members (L-R) Cllr Stewart Wilson, Kathy Wolff, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Leah Kirkpatrick, Deputy Mayor and Chairperson of PCSP Cllr Julie Gilmour, Amy Stewart and Cllr Michael Goodman.

She said: “It is truly encouraging to see so many representatives from across our borough gathered with a shared commitment to make a real difference. This Toolkit represents what we can achieve when past experience, professional insight, and community voice come together.”

“It’s more than just a resource, it’s a response. A response to those seeking to know how to help, where to turn, and how to take action safely.”

Chairperson of PCSP and Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Julie Gilmour, opened the evening by highlighting the importance of practical and accessible support in communities.

“Domestic and sexual abuse continues to be one of the most critical issues facing our communities, and it remains a key priority for PCSP. Our commitment is not only to raise awareness but to support real solutions that empower individuals, families, and professionals to respond with confidence and compassion.”

(L-R) Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Leah Kirkpatrick, Sgt Lena Grimes, Deputy Mayor and Chairperson of PCSP Cllr Julie Gilmour, Inspector Neil Patton and Superintendent Rosemary Thompson.

Cllr Gilmour also acknowledged the contributions of the many agencies and individuals involved in the toolkit’s development.

She said: “The message from last year’s workshop was loud and clear, our communities needed guidance. How to support someone, where to signpost, and what first steps to take. The Toolkit is our response to that call, and I extend sincere thanks to all the partners who helped shape it.”

Cllr Gilmour encouraged attendees to explore how the toolkit can be used in their own areas and noted that further educational sessions would be available across the Borough in the coming months.

The event also featured a key address from Superintendent Rosie Thompson from the PSNI, who reinforced the PSNI’s ongoing role in partnership-based prevention and support.

Supt Thompson said: “Supporting victims and preventing domestic and sexual violence is a top priority for PSNI. We are committed to working hand-in-hand with our community and partners to ensure everyone knows where to turn and how to take action safely.”

The evening provided attendees with practical demonstrations of the t

The event reflects Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s ongoing commitment to fostering a community where victims of domestic and sexual violence are supported, and where everyone has a role to play in ensuring safety and wellbeing.

For more information about the Domestic and Sexual Abuse Community Toolkit, to download a copy or to request training in your area, contact Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP on E. [email protected] or visit the website antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/toolkit