Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre showcases Northern Ireland’s leadership in responsible and collaborative AI at AICON 2025

Ulster University-led AICC highlights how AI innovation is shaping industries and society across Northern Ireland and beyond

The Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre (AICC) played a pivotal role in the success of AICON 2025, Ireland’s largest and most influential AI conference, drawing more than 200 delegates to a sold-out Day 2 programme at W5 Belfast.

Spanning two days across two landmark venues, AICON 2025 brought together industry leaders, innovators, researchers, policymakers and students to explore how artificial intelligence is transforming business, society and the economy – and how Northern Ireland is leading the way in responsible AI adoption.

A £16.3 million initiative led by Ulster University in partnership with Queen’s University Belfast and funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the Department for the Economy, the AICC sponsored Day 1 of the event at Titanic Belfast. There, the team engaged with more than 400 delegates to share how AI is already delivering measurable impact through innovation, research and skills.

The Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre (AICC) team pictured with AICC Advisory Board Chair Kathryn Harkin, Head of AI at FinTrU, and delegates at AICON Day 2, hosted at W5 Belfast.

Day 2, curated and hosted by the AICC placed a strong focus on AI in action on both a local and global scale. Through a packed programme of keynote sessions, panel discussions, live demos and success stories, the day showcased cutting-edge use cases across multiple sectors, all driven by collaborative R&D and ethical AI practices.

Highlights included:

From Idea to Impact: A hands-on look at how the AICC’s Transformer Programme is helping local SMEs adopt AI through fully funded expert consultancy.

Fuelling the Future: An engaging discussion between academics and students on building Northern Ireland’s AI talent pipeline through postgraduate pathways and collaboration.

Under the Hood of AI: Deep dives into architectures, agentic systems and emerging models.

Responsible AI: A live demo of the soon-to-launch Responsible AI Hub, offering practical tools and templates for governing AI ethically and transparently.

Collaborative R&D: Insights from industry and academia on how cross-sector innovation is fuelling future growth.

Scaling AI: Perspectives on embedding AI responsibly and effectively at global scale.

David Crozier CBE, Director of the AICC, opened the day with a rallying call for collaboration: "Northern Ireland is at a crossroads when it comes to AI. We can either wait and watch, or lead with purpose and responsibility. AICON shows that we are choosing to lead, and the AICC is proud to help drive thatmomentum. Together, we can turn innovation into lasting economic and social value.”

The AICC’s presence at AICON 2025 marks a major milestone in its mission to accelerate responsible AI adoption across Northern Ireland. With over 260 postgraduate scholars, 100+ SMEs engaged, and tools like the CAGE (Core Assessment of Governance and Ethics) Framework already being embedded across projects, the AICC is fast becoming a central force in the region’s AI ecosystem.

AICON Belfast 2025 was hosted by Kainos and supported by Danske Bank, Matrix, Allstate, Belfast City Council, Options Technology, Deloitte and the Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre (AICC).