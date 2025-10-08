Asda Foundation donates more than £9,000 to foodbanks across Northern Ireland

Asda’s charity, the Asda Foundation, donated £9,150 to 15 foodbanks and community food providers across Northern Ireland this September.

It comes as part of the Foodbank Fundamentals Fund, set up to help alleviate food poverty in local communities across the UK.

The funding covers necessities such as essential food, hygiene products, storage fixtures and fuel costs for deliveries to isolated members of the community.

Among the 15 Northern Irish charities who received funding are Larne Foodbank, Foodstock Community Hub in West Belfast, and The Jam Store Foodbank in Randalstown, who all received £600 each.

Gail Caldwell, Asda Larne Community Champion presenting Larne Foodbank with a £600 cheque from the Asda Foundation

Anne McVeigh, Larne Foodbank Management Board said: “We are so grateful to Asda Larne and the Asda Foundation for this grant. Foodbanks like ours are vital today and with the cost-of-living challenges and rising demand, this will help us tremendously in serving our local community for its essential needs.

“The funding will go towards the purchase of food items for parcels and to make up items we are short of. This donation will mean that the Larne Foodbank can continue to be a lifeline for those who rely on us in a time of crisis.”

Gail Caldwell, Asda Larne Community Champion added: “The Larne foodbank is made up of a wonderful team of volunteers. We’re all so pleased they managed to successfully secure a Foodbank Fundamentals grant for £600.

“It will make a real difference at a time when their stock levels are under significant pressure. I recently visited the unit to see first-hand the incredible work being carried out and to speak with the volunteers themselves.

"IIt was clear how much this funding means to them – not only in helping to replenish essential supplies, but also in giving them a boost of encouragement as they continue their vital efforts.”