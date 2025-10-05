Ballymoney Soroptimists learn more about Dogs Trust Ballymena

Ballymoney & District Soroptimists enjoyed their recent meeting with their guest speaker Kirstie Mark from the Dogs Trust in Ballymena.

The state-of-the-art Dogs Trust complex just outside Ballymena is the only one in Northern Ireland and is one of only 22 Dogs Trust centres in the UK.

In 2024, around 16,000 calls were made to the centre and 8,191 local owners were supported by the Trust.

Over 10,000 dogs are in 22 centres with an average stay of 61.5 days. 3202 dogs are in foster care, either having been handed over by their owners or come from organisations and shelters. Some puppies are born in the centres.

Guest speaker Kirstie Mark from the Dogs Trust receives a donation from Ballymoney Soroptimist Alison Algeo (left) and Ballymoney Soroptimists President Fiona Murdock (right)

Kirstie explained to the group that the Dogs Trust offer the following services: Rehousing, Fostering, Homestay, Adopting and Canine Care Card. They also offer Behaviour Support.

A vote of thanks was given by Alison Algeo. Refreshments were served by Ruth Elliott and Jennifer Campbell.

Ballymoney Soroptimists were also pleased to suppport Ballymoney BEAM in their light bulb art project to promote good mental health and a sense of community in the town.