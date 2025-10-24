Banbridge Job Fair fuels new career prospects for jobseekers

The buzz of conversation, the exchange of CVs, and the excitement of new possibilities filled Banbridge Leisure Centre as jobseekers, employers and training providers came together for the latest Job and Careers Fair.

Hosted by the Labour Market Partnership (LMP) in collaboration with the local Jobs and Benefits Office, the event connected hundreds of residents with employers offering real opportunities across sectors such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, logistics and construction.

The LMP is funded by the Department for Communities. Labour Market Partnerships create targeted employment action plans for council areas, allowing for collaboration at local and regional level to support people towards and into work.

For many attendees, it was a chance to meet recruiters face-to-face, explore apprenticeships and discover new career paths. The employers in attendance welcomed the chance to meet residents and were impressed by the engagement of those who attended.

Lord Mayor Alderman Stephen Moutray meets with staff from local business Alternative Heat who attended the Banbridge Job Fair.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Stephen Moutray said: “There’s something really uplifting about seeing people leave an event like this with renewed confidence and a sense of direction.

"The collaboration between Council, employers, training providers and support organisations shows what’s possible when we work together to create opportunities for our local community.”

The next local job fair will take place in Lurgan in February 2026. For more information on upcoming events and employability support, visit www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/lmp.