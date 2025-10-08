Big Open Weekend of free activities returns to Ards and North Down leisure centres

By Sasha Benfield
Contributor
Published 8th Oct 2025, 11:04 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 09:20 BST
Northern Community Leisure Trust (NCLT) has announced the return of its Big Open Weekend, offering two days of free fitness taster sessions, classes, events and more for the whole family to enjoy on October 11 and 12.

The weekend will offer exclusive deals and children’s activities such as swimming lessons and gymnastic taster sessions, plus a bouncy castle! Free day passes for gyms and athletic tracks will also be available across both days.

    The three centres taking part over the two days are: Bangor Sportsplex, Queen’s Leisure Complex and Bangor Aurora Aquatics & Leisure Complex.

    Chris Kelly, Contract Manager for NCLT, said:

    Big Open Weekend

    “It’s a great opportunity to experience our facilities for free and discover how small steps can lead to a healthier lifestyle. To see what’s on and book your activities, visit our website. We look forward to welcoming you this weekend!”

    To find the centre nearest to you, so you can start planning your Big Open Weekend, please visit the website: www.northdownleisure.com

