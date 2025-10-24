Diabetes UK Northern Ireland to host Live Well Day in Lisburn

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland is inviting people living with type 2 diabetes, or at risk of developing the condition, to its Diabetes Live Well Day on Saturday, November 8.

The event will take place at the Lisburn Civic Centre , Lagan Valley Island, from 10.30am to 1pm.

The free event is designed to support anyone living with type 2 or prediabetes — whether they are newly diagnosed or have been managing the condition for many years.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from local healthcare professionals and members of the Diabetes UK Northern Ireland team, who will share expert advice, information and resources to help people live well with diabetes.

Across Northern Ireland, nearly 118,000 people are living with diabetes, and a further 82,000 are estimated to have prediabetes, meaning they are at very high risk of developing the condition in their lifetime.

Supported by the National Lottery Community Fund, Diabetes UK have opened seven Live Well Hubs across Northern Ireland.

The Live Well Hubs are part of a five-year project that aims to offer support and advice to people living with, or at risk of, diabetes in the region. Current locations include Bangor, Ballymena, Belfast - Houben Centre , Lisburn , Mid Ulster and Newry.

Heather Causer, Communities and Volunteering Manager at Diabetes UK Northern Ireland, said: “Thanks to the support of the National Lottery Community Fund, we’re able to make a real difference in people’s lives by helping them reduce their risk of diabetes or manage their condition well.

“The Live Well Day will be an excellent opportunity for people across the region to access trusted information and connect with others in a supportive environment and hear about the local Live Well Hub.”

To register for the Diabetes Live Well Day please email [email protected] or call 028 9066 6646.