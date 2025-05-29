Dogs Trust Ballymena's Dogs of the Week

There are lots of lovely lads and lassies, of all shapes and sizes, waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena. Two lovely lads currently available for adoption are:

One year old Beagle crossbreed Nicky is a gorgeous lad who is full of fun and energy and will make a great addition to a family. Nicky has recently had a hind leg amputated and has adapted very well to life with three legs. He loves going for sniffy walks and thrives on enjoying new adventures where there are lots of smells to explore. Nicky's foster carer said that even when he is lying half asleep his nose is twitching as he sniffs the air. When out walking he can be strong on the lead so further training would be beneficial for the excited youngster. Nicky enjoys training as well as mental stimulation which helps him settle. Puzzle and chew toys are firm favourites with Nicky.

Nicky is looking for owners that can keep him busy with plenty of games and training, especially where he can use his nose. In the evenings he likes to lie on the sofa or snooze in the garden. He would like company in his forever home initially until leaving time can be built up gradually. Nicky could live with children who understand that as much as he likes to run and play, he does need time to rest too. Nicky could also potentially share his life with another dog, pending successful meets at the centre.

This lovely lad is Rocket, a two-year-old Crossbreed with so much to offer his new, forever family. Rocket has been working very hard to prepare for his fresh start, and he can’t wait to show you what an amazing boy he is. Rocket loves to spend time with people and is a very friendly and loving. His loves include – receiving fuss and snuggles, walking adventures, trips in the car and making you laugh with his comical antics. His ideal walking location is somewhere quieter, as he can find meeting lots of other dogs overwhelming. Rocket has an infectious personality that will certainly make you smile - his goofy and funny antics will cheer you up on the dullest of days.

Rocket - Dogs Trust Ballymena

Rocket would like to meet his forever family multiple times before he leaves his friends at Ballymena rehoming centre. Rocket is best suited as the only pet, and he requires active, adult only owners who, most importantly, love to have fun. A secure outdoor space would be amazing for him to run around and play in. His adopters should also be able to be at home with Rocket initially, until leaving time can be gradually increased.

If Nicky and Rocketsound like they might be the canine companion for you, get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person. The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12–4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.