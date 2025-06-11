Dogs Trust Ballymena's Dogs of the Week

There are lots of lovely lads and lassies with waggy tails waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena. Two gorgeous girls currently available for adoption are Rhyver and Polly.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from editor David Summers, and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhyver is a goofy, fun-loving, energetic Siberian Husky who is around three years old. She enjoys walking adventures and is happy in the car. She would like to be part of the family with active adopters who will take her on plenty of walks. After exercise and playtime, she enjoys chilling and snuggles and she will let you know when it’s quiet time for a snooze.

Rhyver has many characteristics of the Husky breed so anyone interested in adopting this beautiful girl should have experience in owning the breed or have researched the breed. Active adopters are a must, in an adult only home and she would like to meet her new family a few times before going to her forever home. She would love a secure garden area for off-lead playtime. Rhyver has in the past had an upset tummy so she would require to be fed on her current diet which she enjoys. If you are looking for an active dog to become a waggy tailed best friend, Rhyver could be your girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PrettyPolly is a sweet-natured seven-year-old Jack Russell Terrier with a heart full of love. This little lady may be small in stature but she's BIG on affection and is happiest when she's close to her favourite humans. Polly is currently enjoying life in foster care where is working on her housetraining. When she’s not snuggled up beside her foster carer, she loves having her own quiet places within the home to retreat to when she needs a little 'me time'. Polly is fine when left alone for a few hours within the home and will be pleased to see you when you come home.

Pretty Polly - Dogs Trust Ballymena

Polly is looking for patient and loving owners within a quiet home as she isn’t keen on a lot of noise. She requires an adult only home however could potentially share her home with another doggy companion. She would love her new home to be a calm place where she can enjoy a steady routine, gentle company, and plenty of sofa snuggles. Polly is an adorable dog, inside and out.

If Rhyver or Polly could be the canine companion for you, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person. The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12–4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.