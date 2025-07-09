Dogs Trust Ballymena's Dogs of the Week

There are lots of lovely lads and lassies with waggy tails waiting to meet their special someone at Dogs Trust Ballymena including youngster Billie and big beauties Bear and Lilibet.

Billie is a very handsome one-year-old Lurcher cross who has a loving and fun personality. Youngster Billie can be a little bit wary of new people and places, so he is looking for an owner who can help build his confidence. He is crate trained, enjoys playing with toys and likes travelling in the car for walking adventures. Billie has made lovely, strong friendships with his Canine Carers who he makes smile every day with his funny antics. The team at Dogs Trust Ballymena think he would be a pawfect match for someone who loves to have fun as much as he does.

Billie is looking for a quiet home with adopters who will enjoy taking this playful pup on daily walks. He would be best suited in an adult only home where he is the only pet. Although Billie can be unsure when he first meets you, once he gets to know you, his goofy, and fun nature will soon shine. Billie requires to meet his new family a couple of times before he leaves Dogs Trust for his forever home.

Bear is a five-year-old Dogue De Bordeaux, Lilibet is a three-year-old Dogue De Bordeaux. They came into Dogs Trust care together and it is hoped the pair can remain together in their new home. Lilibet is a gorgeous big softie. She has a fantastic personality and loves to be around people, play with soft toys and be with her best friend Bear. Bear is a big, beautiful boy with an even bigger personality. He is lots of fun, enjoys playing fetch, loves to spend time with people and is a big fan of his food. Lilibet is very attached to Bear and gets upset when she is separated from him so ideally a home can be found where they can remain as a pair.

Lilibet and Bear are looking for adopters that have experience with strong, large dogs. They could live with older children aged 14 and over who have lived with large dogs before. Do you have room in your heart and home for these two gentle giants?

If you are interested in adopting Billie or Bear and Lilibet, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person. The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12–4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.