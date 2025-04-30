East Londonderry UUP calls for flock watch schemes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mr Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association Chairman, has called on the Stormont Farming Minister to provide funding and support for farmers to set up ‘flock watches’ to protect sheep from rustling.

Mr Carmichael, speaking on behalf of the UUP Association, issued the call for the flock watch scheme as he appealed for increased vigilance among farmers to combat any theft of sheep in the East Londonderry constituency.

Mr Carmichael said: “Sadly in the past, Northern Ireland once faced one of the largest cases of sheep stealing in the country.

“We in the East Londonderry UUP Association appeal to everyone in rural areas of the constituency to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity, including cars acting suspiciously as undoubtedly someone may scout the location of sheep before any actual theft.

East Londonderry UUP Association Chairman Robert Carmichael.

“People should also take note if sheep suddenly appear on farmland where they haven’t been seen before or if there is unusual activity at or near disused barns and sheds.

“We also appeal to the general public to contact police if they are offered lamb or mutton from unusual vendors as there is every likelihood these animals will be slaughtered for meat.

“We urge neighbourhood watch schemes and community groups in rural areas to be on the alert following past thefts in Northern Ireland and we in the UUP want the entire constituency to rally round the farming community and the police to ensure any sheep-rustling criminals face the justice of the courts.

“In the meantime, we as a UUP Association call on the Stormont Farming Minister to set aside emergency departmental funding to help farmers set up flock watch schemes and stamp out sheep rustling before it becomes a new crime epidemic in Northern Ireland,” said Mr Carmichael.