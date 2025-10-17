From health challenges to nursing success, Keady student secures JP McManus Scholarship

Katie Hughes-McDonald from Keady has been successful in securing the JP McManus Scholarship.

The All Ireland Scholarship programme, established in 2008, offers top-performing students undertaking an undergraduate degree course at university or college financial support of £5,500 per academic year for the duration of their course.

Katie who completed the Health & Social Care Level 3 Extended Diploma at Southern Regional College’s Armagh campus, was encouraged to apply for the scholarship by two of her College lecturers.

Katie is now studying mental health nursing at Queen's University Belfast and has said the scholarship will ease the financial strain of covering rent, fuel for travelling to placements and other study related expenses during her degree.

Katie said: “Honestly, I wouldn't have applied on my own; I wouldn't have felt confident. When I got the phone call to say I had won, I was in class in Belfast and went out to the hallway. I was literally hopping around with excitement!”

Katie has had her fair share of adversity. Ongoing health challenges during secondary school meant she missed a significant portion of the curriculum and was unable to achieve the results she had hoped for. However, enrolling on the Health & Social Care course at SRC gave her a second chance and a fresh start.

Katie began her journey at SRC by completing a Level 2 Health & Social Care qualification. She then progressed to the Level 3 Extended Diploma during the day, while also studying GCSE Maths, English and Biology in the evening to ensure she meet the entry requirements for her nursing course. Katie added: “I practically lived at the college for a year from morning to night! It was challenging, but absolutely worth it.”

Katie’s interest in mental health nursing stems from an interest in how complex the mind can be. While initially Katie wanted to study paramedic science at university, she was swayed to apply for mental health nursing while undertaking her level 3 course.

She said: “I focused on mental health nursing due to a genuine fascination with how complex the mind can be. I find it incredible how one experience can completely change your perception or mood. During my level 3 course, I took a module called "Understanding Mental Health" which absolutely solidified my choice - it was my favourite module by far.”

Katie’s advice to someone considering her path and restarting their education is to go for it. “It was honestly the best decision I ever made. The fresh start allowed me to focus on my education and discover what I'm truly passionate about. Don't doubt yourself, if you're willing to put in the work, you can achieve your goals.”

Carmel Murray, Head of Faculty for Health & Science at Southern Regional College commented:

"I wish to congratulate Katie on being awarded the JP McManus Scholarship. She is a worthy recipient of the Scholarship, and we wish her every success as she embarks on the next stage of her academic journey as she undertakes her degree in Mental Health Nursing at Queen's University.”