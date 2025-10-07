Larne Leisure Centre gym reopens as refurbishment progresses

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has announced the next stage of the phased reopening of Larne Leisure Centre, with the gym welcoming customers back from Monday, October 6.

This milestone follows steady progress on a wider programme of repairs across the facility. The swimming pools, sports halls, fitness classes and Prom Café are already back running and in public use, allowing more residents to return to the activities they enjoy and helping the centre restore a fuller timetable.

While this latest reopening will be warmly welcomed by members and visitors, some temporary arrangements remain in place.

Adjustments have been made to access the leisure centre as wider works continue within the building, including to the main reception area and the McNeill Theatre.

Clear signage will guide customers on arrival and staff will be on hand to help.

The return of the gym provides another boost for local health and wellbeing, offering a convenient space for people of all ages and abilities to get active. Customers can continue to book sessions and classes in the usual way, including through the MEActive App, and are encouraged to check the council’s website and social media channels for the latest updates before travelling.

Car parking and accessible routes will be available, though visitors should allow extra time for their journey while works remain ongoing.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford, said: "I am pleased to see the refurbishment of Larne Leisure Centre coming along so well.

"The reopening of the gym is another positive step that will make a real difference to local people who rely on the centre for exercise, social connection and fun. I want to thank our teams and contractors for their tireless efforts, as well as our users for their continued support and understanding. I look forward to seeing the full programme of works completed and to welcoming everyone back to a fully refreshed Larne Leisure Centre.”

