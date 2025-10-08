Mace Toomebridge team goes the distance for Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke

By Carol Marshall
Contributor
Published 8th Oct 2025, 14:42 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 09:20 BST
The team at Boyd’s Mace Toomebridge on Roguery Road went full throttle in their static cycle challenge to raise vital funds for Mace’s charity partner Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke (NICHS), and to their very generous customers for their support.

The store team got on their bikes, spun their hearts out and clocked up over £400 in donations for NICHS’ care and prevention services.

    Tony Boyd from Mace Roguery Road said: “We are very passionate about supporting our charity partner Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke and raising as much money as possible to enable them to provide care and prevention services to people in communities across Northern Ireland.

    “I’d like to thank all the team for their fantastic effort, and to our very generous customers, colleagues, friends and family for supporting our fundraising day!”

    Cahal and Kathleen Boyd, with son Tony Boyd, at Mace Roguery Road, Toomebridge.

    Lindsay Lutton, NICHS Corporate Fundraiser added: “A very well done to the team at Mace Roguery Road. It’s a fantastic sum to be raised which will help us provide support and care to people affected by chest, heart or stroke conditions, as well as deliver our vital prevention services to local people, communities, schools and workplaces. Our heartfelt thanks go to everyone who supported for their generosity.”

    Mace has been supporting Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke since 2016 and has raised £418,000 to date.

