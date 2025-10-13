'My friend saved my life': Asda Larne colleague shares her breast cancer experience

Colleagues and customers at Asda Larne have raised more than £400 for Tickled Pink – Asda’s long running charity campaign which supports charity partners Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!

The fundraising efforts were boosted through a community tombola and a colleague raffle in store – inspired by one colleague’s powerful story.

Donna Carson, health and safety team leader at Asda Larne, was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer 10 years ago after a friend and fellow Asda colleague encouraged her to go for a routine check-up.

“My good friend at the time was also an Asda colleague and as we were both over 40 it seemed like a great time to get checked out,” Donna said.

Donna Carson helping to fundraise for Asda's Tickled Pink in store

“I wasn't all that bothered, but she did go on and on, so to keep her happy I went. About a week later, I got a referral letter to go to the breast clinic at a local hospital. After a few tests I was told I had cancer.”

Following surgery and 10 years of treatment, Donna is now cancer-free and credits her friend’s persistence with saving her life.

She said: "My friend saved my life. I had no lumps or pain and without her making me go for the check it could have been too late by the time I found a lump. So, I would say to anyone: please go and get checked out, I'm so glad I did!"

Asda Larne’s fundraiser brought colleagues, customers and the wider Larne community together. Representatives from Larne Rugby Club, Larne Football Club, and local MLA Danny Donnelly all showed their support on the day.

Representatives from Larne Rugby Club, players from Larne FC, local MLA Danny Donnelly, and Asda Larne colleagues supporting the store’s breast cancer awareness fundraiser.

Gail Caldwell, Asda Larne community champion, said: We’re so grateful to everyone who took part in our fundraiser and donated for such a great cause.

Asda Tickled Pink is the UK’s longest running corporate charity partnership dedicated to supporting breast cancer charities and has raised more than £100 million since it launched in 1996. It brings together colleagues, customers and communities to drive change. Funds raised have powered world class research, life-changing support services and vital educational programmes.