Northern Ireland Asda colleagues set to get ‘Tickled Pink’ for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Funds raised through bucket collections in Asda stores this weekend and efforts throughout the month will go to charity partners Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!

Asda colleagues will swap their iconic green dress code to pack a punch in pink this weekend as they raise vital funds for charity.

Kicking off Asda’s Tickled Pink Campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness month, colleagues, customers and volunteers will join forces for an epic Bucket Collection at stores around Northern Ireland, with others hosting special fundraiser events.

Proceeds will go directly to charity partners Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel! to fund better treatments, vital education and life-changing support for everyone who needs it.

Sharon Wilson, Asda Dundonald Community Champion

Sharon Wilson, Community Champion at Asda Dundonald, will be leading the way with fundraising at her store this Saturday.

Sharon said: “This is always a huge highlight of the calendar for all the team at Asda as so many people come out to support our efforts. Tickled Pink is a hugely important campaign, and we hope that once again our customers will join us in doing our bit to raise funds for two incredible charities. If you spot our us in our pink T-shirts with a bucket in hand, we’d love you to pop by, say hello and give what you can.”

Throughout October, Asda customers will be tickled pink as more than 200 products from George, general merchandise and every day popular brands take on a rosy hue.

From Shreddies and Pink Shloer Bubbly to raspberry Jammie Dodgers, Asda customers will feel in the pink as they do their bit to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research, support and awareness.

Earlier this week, Asda announced its first ever charity TikTok shop, selling a discounted bundle of pink products with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of breast checking throughout October. The bundle features nine family favourites for just £7.17 - a figure representing the 1 in 7 women across the UK who will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

This year is also a major milestone for the Tickled Pink campaign as it hits a staggering £100 million raised over the past 29 years. Funds raised have powered lifesaving research, vital education and life-changing support - helping to transform the future of breast cancer.

Bucket collections will take place at Asda stores this Saturday and Sunday with other fundraising events running across the month.