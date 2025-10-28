Post-primary pupils in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area learn about ‘A day in the life of a councillor’

Hosted by the council, the event brought together young people and elected representatives to explore the important role of local government.

They heard directly from councillors across the political spectrum, council officers from the Community Development and Democratic Services departments, and participated in vibrant discussions on real-life local issues.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Stephen Moutray said: “I am delighted to see events like this, which encourage young people to take an active role in shaping their local communities and to have their voices heard on the issues that matter to them.

Throughout the morning, students took part in a series of interactive breakout sessions facilitated by local councillors. Discussions focused on topical community issues, allowing students to explore the decision-making processes behind local government and debate real-life challenges affecting their areas.

The councillors who took part in the event included Councillor Jessica Johnston, Deputy Lord Mayor (Alliance Party), Councillor Keith Haughian (Sinn Féin), Councillor Peter Haire (Democratic Unionist Party), Councillor Julie Flaherty (Ulster Unionist Party), and Councillor Keith Ratcliffe (Traditional Unionist Voice).

This cross-party representation provided students with a well-rounded perspective on council responsibilities, challenges, and opportunities. The event not only highlighted the collaborative spirit of local government but also encouraged young people to consider future roles in public service and community leadership.

The event was made possible thanks to support from The Executive Office District Council Good Relations Programme, reinforcing the importance of building mutual understanding, respect and shared participation among people of all backgrounds.

