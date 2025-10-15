Progression routes explored at SERC Higher Education fairs
Students met representatives from universities, higher education institutes and the health trusts to find out more about the range of career pathways and higher level courses including degrees, higher level apprenticeships, foundation degrees, and higher level certificate and diploma qualifications. SERC teams were on hand to give advice on the UCAS application process, support services and funding options.
Shirley Moore, Careers Manager said: “Our Higher Education Fairs offered a fantastic opportunity for our students to explore their next steps and speak directly with representatives about different pathways and progression routes.
"At SERC, we support many learners preparing to progress into Higher Education, so having access to expert advice and up-to-date information, right here on campus, is essential.
“We are delighted to have such strong collaboration between visiting institutions and our own staff, all working together to help students make confident, informed decisions about their future.”