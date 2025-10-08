£10,000 donation to Fresh Minds Education marked at Antrim and Newtownabbey crematorium open day
The donation was officially presented by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick and former Mayor, Councillor Neil Kelly, during the annual crematorium open day.
This latest contribution brings the council’s total support for the charity to £22,500 following a previous donation of £12,500 in March 2025.
The donation was made possible through the Metal Recycling Scheme, an initiative supported by the council's crematorium since its opening in June 2023.
Fresh Minds Education was one of the charities selected by Councillor Kelly during his term as Mayor. Proceeds from the scheme are allocated to local charities supporting bereavement care, selected by the serving Mayor.
Mayor Kirkpatrick said: "Fresh Minds Education provides vital support to families navigating the profound pain of loss. I’m pleased to see this important charity receive another generous donation to continue their compassionate work.
"Today’s cheque presentation, held during the crematorium open day, was especially meaningful, a reminder that those visiting may one day need this support. It’s reassuring to know such a valuable resource is available in our community.”
Councillor Kelly added: "I’m absolutely delighted that the c
Fresh Minds Education expressed sincere thanks for the ongoing support, the donation will extend their reach and provide much-needed care, understanding, and resources to families navigating grief.
To learn more about Fresh Minds Education and their programmes, visit: www.freshmindseducation.com