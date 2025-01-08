Queen's University Midwifery and Nursing Department 'Step it Up' in aid of local Charity

Members of Queens University Midwifery and Nursing Department with Pamela Caldwell from Rural Support

Members of Queens University Midwifery and Nursing department got into the Christmas spirit and put their best foot forward in aid of Rural Support, by taking on a step challenge

This fundraiser not only allowed participants to prioritise their health and well-being, but it also raised a fantastic £860 for the local farm support charity.

This vital contribution will allow Rural Support to continue its work across Northern Ireland by aiding and helping farmers and farm families in their time of need and beyond.

To discuss fundraising opportunities with Rural Support or to donate, please contact Pamela on 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected]