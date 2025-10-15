Quinn Estate Agents celebrate multiple award nominations at local and national level

It’s celebration time at Quinn Estate Agents, as the Co Down firm continues to make waves both at home and across the UK.

The local agency, known for its friendly service and community spirit, has been shortlisted for several top property industry awards, recognising excellence, growth and customer care.

In the Belfast Telegraph Property Awards 2025, Quinn has been named a finalist for Residential Lettings Agency of the Year, while the agency’s youngest team member, Ellie Brown, has scooped not one but two shortlistings, for Young Agent of the Year and Young Property Professional of the Year.

And the success story doesn’t stop there. On the national stage, at the UK-wide Negotiator Awards 2025, Quinn is flying the flag for Northern Ireland, shortlisted for Estate Agency of the Year (Medium), Lettings Agency of the Year (Medium), and the prestigious Rising Star Award, where Ellie Brown once again takes centre stage.

The team behind Quinn Estate Agents, pictured outside the newly opened Carryduff branch.

Jonathan Quinn, Managing Director of Quinn Estate Agents, said: “We’re delighted to see Quinn recognised at both local and national level.

"These shortlists are a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our fantastic team, who deliver outstanding results for clients every day. To be recognised alongside some of the biggest names in the UK property industry is a huge honour and a testament to our commitment to local communities and to the people who make Quinn what it is today. We’re especially proud of Ellie, her passion and drive truly represent the future of our industry.”

Founded in Ballynahinch in 2010, Quinn Estate Agents has grown from one small local office to a four-branch network across Ballynahinch, Banbridge, Downpatrick, and Carryduff. Known for its personal touch, warm welcome, and forward-thinking approach, Quinn continues to put people at the heart of property.