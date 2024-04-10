RiverRidge Fundraising for NI Children’s Hospice Reaches £90k

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

RIVERRIDGE, Northern Ireland’s leading waste and resource management company, has reached the incredible milestone of £90k worth of fundraising for its long-term charity partner, Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Since 2015, RiverRidge has partnered with NI Children’s Hospice, organising a range of fundraising activities for its employees to participate in to raise vital funds for the charity, which supports infants, children and adults with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses and their families, ensuring that they receive the highest standards of palliative care.

Fundraising events over the years have included cinema nights, the Belfast Marathon, car rallies, raffles, quizzes, sponsored walks, coffee mornings, Christmas Jumper days, the dragon boat race and even an Everest Base Camp trek in Nepal.

In addition, the annual RiverRidge Golf Day is run in aid of the charity and last year, the event which brings together some of the company’s suppliers and customers, raised £5,400 which was added to the overall total.

Brett Ross, CEO of RiverRidge said, “We are extremely proud to have reached £90,000 of fundraising for NI Children’s Hospice since our partnership with the charity began. This is an incredible amount, and we would like to thank everyone who has supported us – from almost 300 employees across our five sites, in addition to our suppliers and customers, and those who have donated via our online fundraising page, the response has been extremely positive.

“We place a strong emphasis on supporting and investing in our local communities, and this is one of the pillars in our recently launched ESG report. We look forward to continuing our partnership with NI Children’s Hospice, and supporting the fantastic work that the charity does, in the months and years ahead.”

Lauren Doherty, Interim Director of Commercial and Brand Development at NI Children’s Hospice, said, “On behalf of NI Children’s Hospice, I wish to thank RiverRidge for its continued support of the work we do. £90,000 is a tremendous amount of money for the charity and will help us to continue to provide specialist care to children and young people with complex needs throughout Northern Ireland. RiverRidge’s employees have enthusiastically embraced a wide range of fundraising activities and we are very grateful to them for all the money they have raised.”