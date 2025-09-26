South Eastern Regional College lecturer scoops Institute of Hospitality Award

A South Eastern Regional College (SERC) lecturer has won a prestigious Institute of Hospitality (IOH) Northern Ireland Award 2025, presented at a gala award ceremony at the Culloden Estate & Spa.

Chef Lecturer, Thomas Turley, won the Lecturer of the Year Award, sponsored by CADRE Coffee, beating off competition from Southern Regional College and Ulster University.

The IOH Awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of individuals to their place of work and the sector.

Thomas, who lecturers on programmes ranging from Level 2 Traineeship to Foundation Degree, joined SERC in 2018. He brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the college having previously worked for culinary heavyweights Michael Deane and Paul Rankin and gained international experience in Australia, Finland, the Netherlands and the USA. Students under his tutelage have gone on to work for Tom Kerridge and Gordon Ramsay.

Lecturer of the Year: Chef Lecturer, Thomas Turley, SERC Downpatrick Campus, has been won the Institute of Hospitality Lecturer of the Year Award 2025. The Award was presented at a Gala Award Ceremony at the Culloden Estate & Spa. (L – R) Aaron Logan, Chair, Institute of Hospitality Northern Ireland, Thomas Turley, SERC and James Price, Cadre Coffee, who sponsored the award.

Speaking about the award, Thomas said, “I am absolutely delighted to be recognised with this award from the IOH for Lecturer of the Year.

“It is a real honour to work with the students each year and I love to see their knowledge, skills and confidence grow as they progress through their courses and move on to further studies or roles in the hospitality sector.

“So many people, past students, colleagues and people I have worked with over the years, have got in touch with me this past week to say congratulations which has been really special.”

Thomas added:

Student, Bronagh Beattie, (Ardglass), who has recently graduated with a Higher Level Apprenticeship in Culinary Arts from SERC, was also shortlisted for an IOH Student Management Potential Award. Bronagh is employed as a Product Specialist for Bakery with Sysco Foods.