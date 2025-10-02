South Eastern Regional College SU Freshers’ Fairs a hit with students
Students across South Eastern Regional College (SERC) campuses got the year off to a great start at the annual Freshers’ Fair.
Organised by SERC Students’ Union, over 2,500 students to the opportunity to come along to find out about local services, volunteering opportunities and business in the local area.
Ross Currie, Student Engagement Manager said, “We were delighted with the turn out, both from our student body and from all the exhibitors and our internal student support teams, who came along and made the day a great success in our Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards Campuses.
He added, “Our Freshers’ Fairs allow students to engage with many organisations to find out about student discounts, opportunities for volunteering or part time work, and signposting for services that can help them, and their friends, stay safe and well throughout the year.
"