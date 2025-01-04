Spain search for missing Belfast man enters third week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Efforts to locate John Hardy, also known as John George, have entered their third week as family members and volunteers continue their search in Spain.

The Belfast man, 37, last contacted his family on December 14, telling them he was driving from Alicante to Benidorm. He was reported missing days later when he failed to board his return flight to Northern Ireland.

Mr. Hardy’s father, Billy George, has travelled to Spain to aid in the search and has expressed fears that his son is dead. He believes his son was killed and has accused a person, reportedly known to Mr. Hardy, of being involved in his disappearance. The individual was arrested by Spanish police but has since been released.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has issued a fresh appeal for information, urging the public to assist Spanish police in their investigation. A Major Incident Public Portal has been opened to allow people to share relevant photographs or video footage that might help in the search.

Missing man John George

The PSNI confirmed they are liaising closely with Mr. Hardy’s family and law enforcement agencies in Spain. While they have no jurisdiction in the case, they have offered assistance to Spanish authorities and are conducting local inquiries as needed.

A Northern Ireland-based team, K9 Search and Rescue NI, has been in Spain since New Year’s Day to support the search. Led by team leader Ryan Gray, the volunteer group, which includes seven members and a victim recovery dog, is conducting extensive searches in the Benidorm area.

Challenges

“This is the first time we’ve had to search for someone outside the UK,” said Mr. Gray. “We’re doing everything we can, but there are challenges. The team had to arrange time off work, and getting the dog to Spain involved multiple airline stops.”

The team plans to return to Northern Ireland on Sunday due to work commitments, leaving them limited time to cover significant ground in the search. “The dogs are doing fantastic, and the team is pushing themselves hard to ensure we cover as much as possible,” Gray added.

Protests have also taken place outside a gym owned by the person the family suspects of being involved in Mr. Hardy’s disappearance. Demonstrators have been sharing video footage of the protests online, bringing increased attention to the case.

Spanish authorities have reportedly launched a murder investigation, believing Mr. Hardy was killed between December 14 and 17. They are said to be focusing on individuals known to the missing man, ruling out the involvement of organised criminal groups.

As the investigation progresses, Mr. Hardy’s family remains determined to bring him home. His brother Darren has called on anyone with information to come forward, saying, “We need to get John back to give him a proper burial. He lived for his kids and his family.”

Both the family and authorities continue to urge the public to provide any information that could help uncover the truth and bring closure to this tragic situation.