Tips to stay connected during the winter weather

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four of Northern Ireland’s top utility companies are reminding the public of the ways to keep water, broadband, gas and electricity services connected during the cold season.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The joint utilities winter campaign by NI Water, NIE Networks, Openreach and Phoenix Energy offers numbers to keep to hand, in case there are any disruptions to customer’s utility services.

The campaign also offers information on special services for vulnerable customers who may need a little extra support reconnecting utility services at this time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To report any faults or in the case of any emergencies please contact:

Utility company contact details to keep to hand, in case there are any disruptions to your water, broadband, gas or electricity services.

NI Water: 03457 44 00 88 or visit niwater.com

Openreach: 08000 23 20 23 or visit openreach.co.uk

Phoenix Energy: 0345 455 5555 or visit phoenixenergyni.com

NIE Networks: 03457 643 643 or visit nienetworks.co.uk