Tips to stay connected during the winter weather
Four of Northern Ireland’s top utility companies are reminding the public of the ways to keep water, broadband, gas and electricity services connected during the cold season.
The joint utilities winter campaign by NI Water, NIE Networks, Openreach and Phoenix Energy offers numbers to keep to hand, in case there are any disruptions to customer’s utility services.
The campaign also offers information on special services for vulnerable customers who may need a little extra support reconnecting utility services at this time of year.
To report any faults or in the case of any emergencies please contact:
- NI Water: 03457 44 00 88 or visit niwater.com
- Openreach: 08000 23 20 23 or visit openreach.co.uk
- Phoenix Energy: 0345 455 5555 or visit phoenixenergyni.com
- NIE Networks: 03457 643 643 or visit nienetworks.co.uk