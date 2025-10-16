Women in Leadership: Lead, Lunch, Learn event empowers local women at Mossley Mill

Hosted by Wendy Kerr from Impact Network NI, the event marked the launch of the Women into Leadership Programme, a new initiative delivered in collaboration with Impact Network NI and Utopian Learning. The project aims to empower local women by helping them build confidence, develop leadership skills, and realise their full potential.

The event featured a panel discussion with local Council leaders and officers at varying stages of their career, including:

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Julie Gilmour

Ursula Fay, Director of Community Development

Anna Boyle, Grant Funding Unit Manager

Denise McGill, Human Resources Officer

Amy Lynch, Interim PCSP Co-Ordinator

During the discussion, panel members reflected on what leadership means to them, the challenges they have faced, their role models, and how they balance personal life with work. Their insights offered inspiration and practical advice to attendees, showing that leadership can take many forms and can be achieved at any stage of a professional journey.

Opening the event, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, praised the initiative saying, “This programme creates real opportunities for women to grow in confidence and leadership, while celebrating the incredible contributions they already make across our Borough. It’s inspiring to see local women coming together to learn, connect and lead.”

The Women into Leadership Programme will provide individualised support for participants at every stage of their leadership journey. Through practical workshops, mentoring and accredited training, participants will have the opportunity to earn a recognised qualification while developing the skills and self-belief needed to lead effectively in their communities and careers.

The programme is one of a series of legacy projects delivered in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, recognising her extraordinary public service and leadership achievements during her 70-year reign.

Applications for the programme are now closed. Two information sessions will be held for those who have applied on Wednesday 27 November at Mossley Mill.

For more details visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/WomenIntoLeadership

1 . Contributed Meet the Panel (L-R), Denise McGill, Amy Lynch, Deputy Mayor, Cllr Julie Gilmour, Mayor, Cllr Leah Kirkpatrick, Ursula Fay and Anna Boyle Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Panel are joined by host, Wendy Kerr (Impact Network NI) and Edward Hanna (Utopian Learning) Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed (L-R) Edward Hanna (Utopian Learning), Deputy Mayor, Cllr Julie Gilmour, Mayor, Cllr Leah Kirkpatrick and Wendy Kerr (Impact Network NI) Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The panel share details of their journey through leadership Photo: Submitted