Young people in Northern Ireland call for stronger protections online

The Long Gallery in Stormont hosted young people from across Northern Ireland to meet politicians and decision-makers to share their ideas to improve online safety.

This unique event – called the Stormont Cyber Café – was hosted by NSPCC Northern Ireland in partnership with Children in Northern Ireland (CiNI) and in collaboration with Ofcom. •The event was co-sponsored by representatives from all the main Northern Ireland political parties (Danny Baker MLA, Peter Martin MLA, Michelle Guy MLA, Robbie Butler MLA, and Cara Hunter MLA).

For most young people, being online is an integral part of their life: they increasingly work, play, learn and explore interests via smartphones, iPads and laptops.

However, the sad reality is that the risks they face when online are also on the rise.

At a unique event called the ‘Stormont Cyber Café’, a group of young people from across Northern Ireland met a range of key stakeholders, including the regulator Ofcom, to call for stronger protections online.

The group, called ‘Be Cyber Safe NI’ (BCSNI), was formed in partnership with NSPCC Northern Ireland and CiNI, as part of the NSPCC’s Child Safety Online strategy, to amplify young people’s voices and experiences so they can be heard by decision-makers and those responsible for online safety.

The group of 10 young people, aged between 14-17, comprised members from Blackmountain Action Group (Belfast), Patrician Youth Centre (Downpatrick), Oasis Youth (Portadown), Clonmore Youth Club (Dungannon), and Dry Arch Children’s Centre (Limavady).

They have been meeting regularly to explore issues related to online safety and outline the key challenges young people face. They have also engaged with other young people in their local communities to gather insights from their peers.

BCSNI has identified three priority areas where they feel most focus is needed to improve online safety for young people in Northern Ireland:

Harmful content and online grooming.

Privacy and personal data.

Rules for online companies and app controls.

Before the event in Stormont, the young people of BCSNI talked about their preparations and what they hoped to discuss:

Iona, 14, from Limavady said: "I really enjoyed when all the groups came together. It was fun. In terms of what I want to achieve, I hope that young people will know the dangers online and know what to do if something goes wrong"

Odhran, 15, from Downpatrick, said: “I got involved in the programme through my Youth Centre. I joined because I thought it would be fun to try something new, and make, and be part of making a difference. I enjoy meeting new people and the social aspect of the programme. I think it is important to make online a better and safer place for children and young people.”

Maria, 15, from Portadown said: "I want to make a positive impact for young people to know they will always have someone to reach out and help out when having a hard time. Words can't explain the amazing memories and fun we've had in each session, meeting new people and thinking together for ideas. It truly is such an amazing experience."

NSPCC Northern Ireland and Children in Northern Ireland (CiNI) believe it is of paramount importance that children and young people are directly involved in working to find ways to help them stay safe online

Phyllis Stephenson, Project Development Manager at NSPCC Northern Ireland, said: “Our goal is for every child to be safe online and for this to happen, it’s crucial that we hear from young people directly about their views of online safety and their experiences online so that we can identify the support needed to keep them safe.

“We were delighted to be at Stormont and by listening to the young people and championing their voices, we can support decision makers and those with responsibility for child safety online to keep them right at the heart of solutions to online harm.”

Dr Ernest Purvis, Head of Policy at CiNI, said: “It's been a privilege to work with this incredible group of young people, and a reminder of how essential it is to place their voices at the heart of decision-making. Their experiences and insights are shaping conversations in a way that truly reflects the realities of growing up online. As we move forward with the programme, we’ll continue to support them to lead, connect with more of their peers, and influence meaningful change — helping ensure policy and practice around online safety are grounded in what young people need.”