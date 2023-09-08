The annual exhibition from Gallery 545, showcasing some of the best contemporary art from Northern Ireland launches this weekend in collaboration with the Island Arts Centre, Lisburn.

Now in its fourth year Contemporary Art of Northern Ireland has become one of the most anticipated visual arts events of the year.

The exhibition opens on Saturday September 9 and features a huge range of local talent, with an exciting and diverse selection of original artworks including vibrant abstract paintings, evocative landscapes, fascinating portraits, unique sculptures, delicate works on paper, intriguing photos, and exquisite glass and textile pieces.

The show’s curator is Art Director of Gallery 545 Francesca Biondi who welcomed the opportunity to work once again with Lisburn’s Island Arts Centre.She said: “I am delighted to collaborate with the Island Arts Centre on this large-scale exhibition of contemporary art of Northern Ireland.

Francesca Biondi, Gallery 545 and Naomi Dowling, Island Arts Centre, Lisburn launch the new exhibition. Pic credit: Gallery 545

"This event has grown over the years, and it has now become a special occasion to celebrate and showcase the numerous accomplished artists working here and their work.

"With so many featured artists and artworks, this exhibition can offer visitors a great occasion to find out more and appreciate the vibrant art scene in Northern Ireland.”

Whether you’d like to buy a piece of original artwork to transform your home, are eying up an investment for the future, or just want to view work from some of Northern Ireland’s most exciting talent, take time to pop into the Island Arts Centre, or view the works online at https://gallery545.com.

This major showcase has grown over the years, and this edition presents over twenty artists at different stages of their career who have achieved recognition locally and internationally. They all create art drawing inspiration from a variety of themes and ideas and exploring different materials and techniques.