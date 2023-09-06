Calling all flute and percussion players! Cahard Flute Band is starting a new community band in Saintfield
An information evening will be held in Saintfield Community Centre on Monday September 11 at 7.30pm.
Cahard Flute Band, which is supported by the Department for Communities and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, is looking to the future by inviting musicians from all backgrounds to join them in a community band.
Jordan Barr, Chair of Cahard Flute Band, said: “Our band has existed for over 130 years and we want to look to the future by warmly welcoming new members from all backgrounds.
"Our aim is to combine the talents of local flute and percussion players to create a band with high standards and respect for all traditions.”
Saintfield Community Association (SCA) endorses the idea of a community band. Chair Martyn Todd said: “The Saintfield area has a strong tradition of excellent flute bands, pipe bands, choirs and other musical groups.
"SCA welcomes local people making music together in the community centre and, having met members of Cahard Flute Band, hopes that their ambition to be an inclusive community band are realised.”
Initially, the Band wishes to recruit people who are able to play, rather than beginners. People of all ages are welcome and no qualifications are needed, just the ability to play at a reasonable level and a willingness to attend rehearsals and take part in band activities.