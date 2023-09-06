Calling all flute and percussion players! Cahard Flute Band is starting a new community band in Saintfield

Cahard Flute Band, with the support of Saintfield Community Association, is inviting flute and percussion players of all ages and backgrounds to join them to develop a community concert flute band for the Saintfield area.

An information evening will be held in Saintfield Community Centre on Monday September 11 at 7.30pm.

Cahard Flute Band, which is supported by the Department for Communities and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, is looking to the future by inviting musicians from all backgrounds to join them in a community band.

Jordan Barr, Chair of Cahard Flute Band, said: “Our band has existed for over 130 years and we want to look to the future by warmly welcoming new members from all backgrounds.

Cahard Flute Band is holding an information evening in Saintfield to recruit flute and percussion players for a new community band. Pic credit: Cahard Flute Band

"Our aim is to combine the talents of local flute and percussion players to create a band with high standards and respect for all traditions.”

Saintfield Community Association (SCA) endorses the idea of a community band. Chair Martyn Todd said: “The Saintfield area has a strong tradition of excellent flute bands, pipe bands, choirs and other musical groups.

"SCA welcomes local people making music together in the community centre and, having met members of Cahard Flute Band, hopes that their ambition to be an inclusive community band are realised.”

