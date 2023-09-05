Register
Lisburn will be filled with the sound of music as the Country Land Music Festival comes to the Eikon Centre

Country music fans from across Ireland and the UK will be jiving all the way to the Eikon Centre in Lisburn this November for the inaugural Country Land music festival.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 12:42 BST
The huge event, which is taking place on Saturday November 25, the first of its kind to be staged at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn, will feature a who's who of the Irish country music scene including superstars Derek Ryan, Mike Denver, Lisa McHugh, Johnny Brady and Tiernán Heffron.

There are more acts still to be announced alongside the ‘Rising Star’ competition where one person will be given a platform to showcase their talents on the same stage as these country music legends.

Country Land will feature an iconic festival stage and sound system and of course a signature 'Hoedown Throwdown' dance floor which will allow nonstop dancing throughout the evening.

    Get your tickets now for the Country Land Musical Festival at the Eikon Centre in Lisburn. Pic credit: Eikon Exhibition CentreGet your tickets now for the Country Land Musical Festival at the Eikon Centre in Lisburn. Pic credit: Eikon Exhibition Centre
    Get your tickets now for the Country Land Musical Festival at the Eikon Centre in Lisburn. Pic credit: Eikon Exhibition Centre

    There will be a selection of eats and drinks. So come hungry, come thirsty and enjoy the delicious eats in the Barnyard Food Court.

    Test your buckin bronco skills to see if you can tame Bucko the Bull, or why not challenge your friends to a ride on the rodeo bull.

    For tickets visit www.ajspromotions.com or call a member of the team on (028) 8225 2800 for more information.

    In addition to the general standing tickets inside the arena, limited seating tickets will also be available as well as accessible tickets and VIP packages.

    This is shaping up to be the must-attend event of the year for all country music fanatics in Northern Ireland.

