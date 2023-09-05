Staff at Eurospar Dromara dedicate themselves to fundraising for local charities

The team at Eurospar Dromara have spent the first half of 2023 taking part in a number of fundraising activities for local charities.

The most recent fundraiser held by the store was their annual community BBQ in aid of Cancer Fund for Children.

This year’s community BBQ raised a total of £8066.04 for the charity.

The store’s community representative, Irene Hunter, has been organising the annual BBQs since the first in 2015 and over the years the event has raised over £40,000 for Cancer Fund for Children.

The Eurospar Dromara team are pictured at the cheque presentation to Cancer Fund for Children at Daisy Lodge: Paul McKay, Ben McKay, Shirley McKay, Mandy Stephenson, Joan Burden, Brian Hunter, Patricia McKay, Irene Hunter, Evie Hunter, Sharon Okikiolu and Rev. George Okikiolu. Pic credit: Henderson Group

The annual BBQ is just one off the long list of fundraisers the store has held this year in aid of Cancer Fund for Children. Earlier in the year, the team braved Ireland’s longest zipline at Colin Glen Forest Park on World Cancer Day raising over £1,382 for the charity.

Many of the team have also taken part in fundraisers in aid of Northern Ireland charity, Action Mental Health, including a five-hour sponsored silence, a pub quiz and a climb up Slieve Croob, raising £415.81 for the charity.

Eurospar Dromara’s file clerk, Andrea Harrower, also recently took part in Pedal the Periphery, which saw her cycling 480 miles around Northern Ireland in 48 hours, in aid of Northern Ireland Pancreatic Cancer (NIPANC). Andrea’s husband, Paddy Harrower, sadly passed away in July 2022 from pancreatic cancer and Andrea has raised an amazing £101,784.53 for the charity.

Andrea commented, “Northern Ireland Pancreatic Cancer is a charity which is very close to my heart and I would like to thank my store team for their support in raising money for this great charity.”

Nicola Magee, store manager at Eurospar Dromara commented: “We are extremely proud of our team for the amazing amounts of money our store has raised for multiple charities in the past few months.

"Local charities are at the heart of our store and it’s so important to the whole team to give back where we can.

“We have plans for the rest of the year to continue our efforts with multiple fundraising events lined up.