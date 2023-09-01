Local jeweller Melanie Bond is celebrating the official opening of her new fashion boutique in Dromore
The grand opening celebration will be held in Dromore on Saturday September 9 when Lady Mary Peters, one of Melanie’s valued customers, will be officially opening the boutique in Bridge Street.
Melanie is a jewellery designer and maker with 20 years of experience, stocking a range of accessories and clothing in addition to her own jewellery line, Wearable Truth.
Melanie also specialises in bespoke commissions, ideal for any occasion and gifting.
The boutique is located in a prime spot on Bridge Street in Dromore, just off the town square. It will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 5.30pm.
“I’m so excited to finally be opening my very own boutique: my ultimate dream,” said Melanie.
“I’ve been working towards this for a long time and I can’t wait to share my work with the people of Dromore and beyond. Dromore is already a thriving town, and I am looking forward to joining in with the other local businesses. ”
The opening of Melanie Bond Boutique is a major boost for Dromore. It is the first new fashion boutique to open in the town in many years and it is expected to attract visitors from far and wide.
A special event will be held to mark the opening of Melanie Bond Boutique on Saturday September 9, taking place from 10am at the boutique for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Afterwards until 1pm at Dromore Town Hall, there will be fashion, live music and refreshments.