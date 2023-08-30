Hillsborough ready-to-drink cocktail brand smashes £450,000 crowdfunding target in just 24 hours

A Hillsborough drinks brand has smashed a £450,000 crowdfunding investment target in less than a day.

The company, Wavey Ice, is also celebrating tripling its sales in the last 12 month s as consumers embrace their unique range of vibrant beverages.

The ready-to-drink business which has raised over £500,000 with 79 investors is hoping to hit a £600,000 target by next week.

Wavey Ice produces a fun, vibrant range of alcoholic, non-alcoholic cocktails and nostalgic boozy ice pops and say they're on a "mission to redefine the ready-to-drink experience by crafting irresistible pops and cocktails that capture the essence of playfulness and creativity".

Wavey Ice team celebrate smashing crowdfunding target. Pic credit: Courtesy of Wavey Ice

The funding is being raised using the equity crowdfunding platform Seedrs which is enabling the company to invest in product development and introduce its drinks to more people as customer demand continues to grow both in the UK and internationally.

Wavey Ice launched in London in 2014 and was one of the first on the scene creating boozy retro ice Pops. The business was acquired in 2022 and is now run by managing director and head of production, Laura Davis and a team of four.

Laura Davis, managing director and head of production at Wavey Ice said: “We’re over-the-moon to have smashed our crowdfunding target so quickly.

"This overwhelming support demonstrates what we already knew that our playful, nostalgic ice Pops and RTD cocktails are a smash with consumers.

"We jumped on the opportunity to buy the business as we knew it had a lot of potential, and it’s been a canny move as we’ve tripled sales.

“We’ve invested in ready-to-drink alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails, which have been massively popular and stand-out sellers. Our crowdfunding campaign will help us bring our vibrant products to new markets and make waves in the industry.”

The business has had huge success collaborating with celebrities and influencers such as Olympic diver, Tom Daley, by supplying drinks to The Voice UK team, and creatively leveraging social platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Laura Davis added: “Ultimately, our goal is to be a brand that inspires joy, creates unforgettable moments, and becomes a household name known for its exceptional products and sustainable practices.