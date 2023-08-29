It's never too late to chase your dream: Cancer Sister becomes nurse at age of 40

Macmillan Cancer Unit Ward Sister, Angela Berry, who has been working as a nurse for the past 12 years, has decided to share her story so anyone who thinks their dream career is now unobtainable should think again.

Angela used to work in finance in a bank in Devon until the age of 40 when she moved back to Northern Ireland.

Angela decided it was time to fulfil her lifelong ambition to become a Nurse. Despite the fact she had celebrated her 40th birthday and did not have any nursing qualifications, Angela had the courage to embark on an Open University degree, combined with a job as a Nursing Assistant.

"When I moved back to Northern Ireland, I looked at jobs in the banking industry, I wasn't sure if I wanted to continue in this line of work, it just wasn't doing it for me anymore, so I attended a jobs fair to see how I could become a Nurse, which I had always wanted to do,” she explained.

"When I was completing my final year of training, my daughter was going through her GCSEs, so it was quite the event in our home as there were two people doing exams.