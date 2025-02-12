Arthur Armstrong painting workshop at Carrickfergus Museum

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will be running a painting workshop, inspired by the works of Arthur Armstrong, on Saturday, March 1.

It will be hosted at Carrickfergus Museum, which previously ran a centenary exhibition celebrating the work of the local artist.

The March workshop will focus on ‘seascapes tones and textures’ and will run from 10.30am - 12.30pm.

The cost is £20 per participant; booking is essential at https://orlo.uk/TheBraid_Oj9mT

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will be running a painting workshop, inspired by the works of Arthur Armstrong, in March. Photo: Carrickfergus Museum

Born in Carrickfergus in 1924, Armstrong went on to become one of the leading Northern Irish painters of his generation.

Although he came late to art as a career, having originally started training as an architect, he found early recognition and was soon part of the group around Gerard Dillon and George Campbell.

His work is in collections including National Museums Northern Ireland, Irish Museum of Modern Art, Crawford Art Gallery, Cork, Malaga Museum of Fine Arts and Limerick Municipal Art Gallery.

