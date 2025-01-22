Arthur Armstrong: talk on artist at Carrickfergus Museum

By Helena McManus
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
A Carrick-born artist’s work will be the focus of an event at Carrickfergus Museum this February.

Art historian Dickon Hall will lead the talk on Arthur Armstrong, who was widely regarded during his lifetime as one of the most significant Irish landscape painters.

An exhibition is currently on display containing over 30 paintings by the artist from across his career, as well as previously unseen archive material.

‘Arthur Armstrong revealed’ will take place on Saturday, February 8 at 11am.

For more information contact 028 93358241 or email [email protected].

